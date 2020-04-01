Kim Kardashian shares BTS of the nasty fight with sister Kourtney and its aftermath

Kim Kardashian West has finally opened about the physical fight she had with Kourtney during last week's Season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On Monday night, Kim broker her silence on the "intense" fight during a chat with Jimmy Fallon, revealing where she and Kourtney stand today.

"It was pretty intense," Kim told the Tonight Show host. "I feel like it's been a lot of built up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn't really want to film [the show] anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'OK, guys, I'm not gonna film.' But she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone, from the crew to us, and wouldn't really make that decision."

Kim also mentioned that they just kept "pushing" Kourtney to figure out "why she was so unhappy."

The KKW Beauty mogul also unveiled that mom Kris Jenner "cried" when she witnessed the fight between her daughters.

However, Kim told Jimmy that "Kourtney and I obviously are fine now,"

"But we shut down production for a week after that. I think everyone was really shook for a minute and was like, this isn't our type of show, like, what's happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe,” shared the reality TV star.

"I don't really ever resort to violence like that but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn't see, I was bleeding," Kim said.

"And so, you didn't really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back."

According to Kim it wasn’t her "proudest moment" but explained that they were "going through it."

"And she's made the decision to take time

off now," Kim said of Kourtney. "And I think she really needs it, I think that will be so much better for her."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!