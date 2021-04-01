Bollywood's Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Confirming the news, her husband Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared that the rumours of Kirron being unwell are true.

"Just so that the rumours don't get the better of a situation, Sikandar (their son) and I would like to inform everyone that my wife has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and I am sure that she will come out of this stronger than before."

Further, the veteran actor added, "We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on,"

"She's all heart and that's why so many people love her...So keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like... In your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he concluded.

Celebrities and fans wished Kher a speedy recovery. An impressive resume for Kirron Kher, after a flourishing acting career she entered politics in 2014 when she joined India's ruling party – BJP.

The 68-year-old actor is known for her work in films such as Dostana, Main Hoon Na and Hum Tum.