Pakistan to public broadsheet inquiry commission report

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet in its meeting on Thursday announced releasing the findings of the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan held the session via video link. The participants reviewed the 22-point agenda including the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decisions related to trade with India.

The cabinet decided to release the inquiry report complied by Justice retired Azmat Saeed Shaikh in the Broadsheet saga. The sources said PM Imran directed to release the report at the earliest.

On March 22, the inquiry commission prepared a 100-page report based on its investigation.

Statements of different personalities and documentary evidence obtained during the investigation are presented separately in the report, the sources said.

Commission report on the Broadsheet affair holds a former prosecutor general and a lawyer responsible for the scam. The commission also seeks a ‘fact-based prosecution of Asif Ali Zardari in the SGS-Cotecna at the appeal stage.