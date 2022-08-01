Quetta Corps Commander among six feared dead as Pakistan Army helicopter goes missing in Balochistan
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Quetta Corps Commander among six feared dead as Pakistan Army helicopter goes missing in Balochistan
Source: File photo
Share

QUETTA – An Army helicopter, carrying six people, busy in rescue and relief work in the Balochistan flood has gone missing, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said Pakistan army aviation helicopter, which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, lost contact with air traffic control.

It added that six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps, who was supervising flood relief operations in flood-hit Balochistan.  

Reports in local media suggest that Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps, Brig. Amjad Haneef (DG coast guard), Maj Saeed (Pilot), Maj Talha (Co-Pilot), Naik Mudasir (Heli Crew) were among the passengers flying on the Karachi-bound AS350 aircraft.

The chopper reportedly lost contact with the control tower, shortly after taking off from the Lasbela district of Balochistan. Meanwhile, the search operation for the missing chopper is underway in the southwestern region.

DIG Quetta told a local media outlet that police teams are also taking part in search operations, however, he mentioned several difficulties due to the mountainous terrain in the sparsely populated region.

Armed forces personnel have been conducting operations in the region after deadly floods wreaked havoc. The region's death toll from devastating floods soared to 149 including 46 children on Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concern over the missing Pakistan Army helicopter and has requested the nation to pray for the soldiers.

Earlier today, the premier had visited flood-hit regions where he met residents and reviewed operations.

Also, former prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to extend his prayers for the safety of the people onboard the missing aircraft.  

More to follow...

More From This Category
Imran Khan announces protest ahead of ECP ...
09:01 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz gave nod to Gen Bajwa for seeking ...
08:03 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Instagram ...
06:39 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Punjab announces new school timings after summer ...
05:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
PMC rejects reports of restrictions on Pakistani ...
02:59 PM | 1 Aug, 2022
Watch: Pakistani delivery man wins hearts of ...
01:01 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eight models raped during music video shooting in Johannesburg
11:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr