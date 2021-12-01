Lawyers ‘manhandle’ judge who convicted DC, AC in Mandi Bahauddin

GUJRAT – A consumer court judge, who sentenced Mandi Bahauddin Deputy and Assistant Commissioner for contempt of court, was manhandled by a group of lawyers.

Report of Dawn quoting sources said the lawyers attacked the judge Rao Abdul Jabbar in support of the district bar association president who represented DC Tariq Basra in a contempt case.

The development comes after Mandi Bahauddin DC Tariq Basra and Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ali were convicted and awarded three-month imprisonment by a consumer court judge.

A group of charged lawyers stormed the consumer court in protest in wake of a show-cause notice to district bar association president Zahid Gondal by the judge for allegedly forcing him not to take action against the public officers.

The report further added that the attackers pulled the judge out of his seat and put him into his official vehicle and locked the courtroom. Meanwhile, no law enforcer was present in the court during the incident. The judge later called cops and managed to leave the premises in police protection.

Following the incident, judge Rao Abdul Jabbar registered a case against DC, AC, litigation clerk, DBA President, and general secretary. The case was lodged against lawyers and the DBA president for attacking and torturing the judge and hurling abuses and life threats at him while the administration officers have been booked for instigating the lawyers for the attack.

In wake of the incident, the provincial administration transferred DC, AC, District Police Officer Sajid Khokhar, and DSP Muhammad Shabbir.

It all started when the court convicted both the officers for contempt of court while hearing an application of a citizen against the district administration for his forced eviction from a house in Wapda Colony.

The nominated officers later appeared and the DC Basra reportedly misbehaved with the judge. The judge convicted them and ordered the officers to shift both the convicts to the Gujrat District Jail.