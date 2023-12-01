Nimra Khan opens up about her tumultuous marriage and difficult divorce

Pakistani actress, Nimra Khan, doesn’t shy away from sharing her own experiences in a tumultuous marriage so other women can take notes and be smart enough in complicated situations. The Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga famed star has always been quite open about her divorce and the torment she went through in her marital life. While rumors of domestic violence in her marriage were rife, Khan eventually got out of it and is currently seen advocating for women who have gone through difficult marriages and divorces.

In a recent guest appearance on FHM podcast, the 32-year-old actress opened up about her marital experience and added that parents play a pivotal role in their daughter’s marriage. During the conversation, the Saya e Khuda e Zuljalal star emphasized that parents need to stand behind their daughter if she is caught up in a bad marriage and help her move out of it.

The actress also highlighted the significance of maintaining balance between choosing your career and partner. Although the Mere Humdum actress has moved on in her life, and very much thriving in her career, she still has the fear of being indecisive when it comes to choosing between her career and life partner.

“Suppose you’ve landed an excellent offer and then you have to choose between working on the project or your marriage, what would you do? If you choose marriage and it turns out to be a disaster, who pays the price?” the star shared her thoughts.

And while her experience with marriage hasn’t been great, Khan revealed that she still believes in arranged marriages. Proving that she’s old school when it comes to love, the actress shared that she holds faith in arranged marriage and only loving her husband.

“I will go for arranged marriage again, but this time, I will get to know the person prior to our wedding,” Khan shared.

The Khawab Tabeer star added that she would never tolerate domestic violence and will raise her voice for other oppressed women. “Women not standing up for herself which makes the situation worse,” Khan said.

On the work front, Khan solidified herself in the acting industry with a number of successful projects including Mujhe Khuda Pay Yakeen Hai, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Meherbaan, Uraan, Bhool, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga and many more.