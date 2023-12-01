Pakistan squad announced for U19 Asia Cup 2023

LAHORE – Saad Baig will continue to lead Pakistan U19 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 set to take place in Dubai.

The junior selection committee, headed by Sohail Tanvir, has finalised the 15-member squad for the eight-team tournament scheduled from 8 to 17 December.

Saad Baig, who captained the Pakistan U19 team in the home series against Sri Lanka and the tour to Bangladesh earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the tournament.

Pakistan U19 are placed in Group A alongside Afghanistan U19, India U19 and Nepal U19. They will play their first match of the tournament against Nepal on 8 December followed by games against India and Afghanistan on 10 and 12 December respectively.

Prior to the selection of the squad, the Pakistan U19 probables had assembled for a training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi since 24 November. The 15-member squad will now depart to Dubai on 6 December.

Pakistan U19 squad - Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vice-captain), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah