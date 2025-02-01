Motorway Tolls go up as Vehicles without M-Tag face 25pc surcharge starting Feb

LAHORE – Motorway commutes get costlier for those without M-Tag as National Highway Authority (NHA) enforced 25percent higher toll.

The Highway Authority revealed new toll policy, imposing a 25pc surcharge on vehicles that either lack an M-Tag or attempt to pay tolls in cash with insufficient balance. This move is part of the NHA’s initiative to implement a 100% M-Tag system on all motorways, aimed at streamlining the toll collection process.

According to the official notification issued by the NHA Directorate of Revenue (Finance Wing), the additional toll charge will be added to the regular rates, with a minimum extra fee of Rs50.

To ensure motorists are aware of the new policy, the NHA has instructed its departments to circulate the notification widely and publish it on the official website.

Punjab government introduced stricter M-Tag requirements last year, mandating that vehicle owners present a valid fitness certificate along with their registration book and driver’s license to obtain an M-Tag. NHA is advising all motorists to ensure their vehicles are equipped with M-Tags to avoid the higher toll charges.