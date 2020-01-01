AIOU to increase incentives for market-oriented research
ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to enhance incentives for its academicians to encourage and motivate them to undertake applied market-oriented and innovative research.
A proposal to this effect has been adopted by the University’s Executive Council on the recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor, said a senior official of the University while addressing a seminar held here on Wednesday.
The University’s academicians and researchers of various departments attended the seminar and discussed the application process and evaluation of National Research Programs for Universities (NRPU).
The seminar was also addressed by the senior officials of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) who briefed the participants about the process of undertaking research-based projects and eligibility criteria for winning research grants.
