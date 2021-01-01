India's illegal actions, statements threaten peace in the region, FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan wants to have good relations with all neighbours, but irresponsible actions and statements from India are a threat toward regional peace and security, Foreign Office said on Friday.

Speaking in a news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India’s acts should immediately be addressed. Regional peace and security will remain at stake till India does not refrain from taking illegal, inhumane, and unjustified action.

India needs to create an enabling environment for a meaningful engagement, he added.

While answering a question in the weekly conference, Zahid said Pakistan will take every possible measure for the welfare of the people of IIOJK and to safeguard their interests. He said India deliberately targets civilian populated areas and commits unprovoked ceasefire violations. He said Pakistan has always taken utmost caution to avoid collateral damage while responding to Indian provocations.

Military probe finds Indian army captain guilty ... 10:54 AM | 27 Dec, 2020 SHOPIAN – An army officer of the rank of a captain along with two others have been found guilty for killing three ...

Pakistan always believes that a politically negotiated settlement is the only way forward for peace in Afghanistan. Highlighting three important developments regarding Afghan Peace Process during the previous year, the Spokesperson said the agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the United States, initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations, and agreement on rules and procedure will help succeed the dialogue process. He said Afghan Peace Process has reached a critical stage, where all stakeholders should take advantage of this opportunity in taking the dialogue initiative to a conclusion.

He also expressed that intra-Afghan negotiations will be productive and move the process forward for regional peace and stability.