India's illegal actions, statements threaten peace in the region, FO
Web Desk
07:31 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
India's illegal actions, statements threaten peace in the region, FO
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan wants to have good relations with all neighbours, but irresponsible actions and statements from India are a threat toward regional peace and security, Foreign Office said on Friday.

Speaking in a news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India’s acts should immediately be addressed. Regional peace and security will remain at stake till India does not refrain from taking illegal, inhumane, and unjustified action.

India needs to create an enabling environment for a meaningful engagement, he added.

While answering a question in the weekly conference, Zahid said Pakistan will take every possible measure for the welfare of the people of IIOJK and to safeguard their interests. He said India deliberately targets civilian populated areas and commits unprovoked ceasefire violations. He said Pakistan has always taken utmost caution to avoid collateral damage while responding to Indian provocations.

Military probe finds Indian army captain guilty ... 10:54 AM | 27 Dec, 2020

SHOPIAN – An army officer of the rank of a captain along with two others have been found guilty for killing three ...

Pakistan always believes that a politically negotiated settlement is the only way forward for peace in Afghanistan. Highlighting three important developments regarding Afghan Peace Process during the previous year, the Spokesperson said the agreement between the Afghan Taliban and the United States, initiation of intra-Afghan negotiations, and agreement on rules and procedure will help succeed the dialogue process. He said Afghan Peace Process has reached a critical stage, where all stakeholders should take advantage of this opportunity in taking the dialogue initiative to a conclusion.

He also expressed that intra-Afghan negotiations will be productive and move the process forward for regional peace and stability.

Pakistan wants lasting peace and stablity in ... 06:15 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD - As the Afghan peace process is making encouraging progress towards a political solution of the conflict, ...

More From This Category
How many Indian prisoners are in Pakistani jails?
07:01 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
PM Imran performs ground-breaking of $100m ...
06:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan on Rescue ride (VIDEO)
05:17 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to reconstruct vandalised Karak Hindu ...
04:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Israeli alcohol hits Dubai stores as UAE loosens ...
03:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh transferred
02:50 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offer' allowing people to win QLED TVs
05:09 PM | 1 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr