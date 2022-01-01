PM Imran gives nod for new cricket stadium in Islamabad
Web Desk
01:28 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
PM Imran gives nod for new cricket stadium in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan accorded in-principle approval for the construction of a cricket stadium in the country’s federal capital in a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Rameez Raja.

Reports in local media said the premier, who is also patron-in-chief of PCB, has approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art stadium in Islamabad.

Khan directed the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to utilise all the resources to complete the construction of the Islamabad stadium at the earliest. Former Pakistani cricketer who is currently serving as the 36th Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said the efforts would be maximized to complete the construction of the stadium by the year 2025.

PCB Chairman also revealed that officials had requested the relevant authorities to provide them land in Islamabad to construct a top-notch stadium with world-class facilities that will be used for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Constructing an international standard stadium is one of my main focuses as Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the mega event, he said.

Meanwhile, PM and PCB boss also discussed arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan Super League event which is scheduled to commence from 27 January in Karachi while the final will be played in Lahore on 27 February.

