European Union allows PIA to continue flight operations till July 3
ISLAMABAD - The European Union (EU) has granted permission to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to continue flight operation to and from Europe till July 3, extending the initial date of a ban.
The development was confirmed by the national flag carrier’s spokesperson a day after the EU Air Safety Agency (EASA) restricted PIA’s entry in the region with effective from July 1 over dubious license of PIA pilots.
The spokesperson said that all PIA flights to and from Islamabad to London, PK785 and PK 786 will operate as per schedule, adding that announcement about other flights schedule will be made later.
On Tuesday, the EASA temporarily suspended license of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate flights to member states for six months.
The ban was imposed over safety concerns after Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a press conference confirmed that over 262 Pakistani pilots hold dubious licenses.
Subsequently, the PIA had also announced to discontinue its flights to Europe temporarily.
It said that passengers, who have purchased tickets, will have the option to either extend their bookings for a later date or get full refunds.
The national carrier management is in contact with European agency to assuage their concerns. The spokesperson said that the ban will end soon as the government and administration was taking measures in this regard.
