Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment

Seed Beauty, the exclusive manufacturer of Kylie Jenner's cosmetics lines, is suing Coty Inc. for allegedly stealing trade secrets while investing in the business. The beauty giant Coty owns a 51% stake in the beauty mogul's makeup line.

As per the filed civil suit, Kylie Cosmetics intentionally revealed Seed’s trade secrets, their confidential intellectual property with Coty.

According to Seed, their knowledge is the reason why Kylie's business is a success and helped her reach the billionaire status.

Now, concerned their information will be used by Coty, Seed is requesting the court to permanently bar Kylie Cosmetics from unveiling Seed’s trade secrets.

