Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment
Share

Seed Beauty, the exclusive manufacturer of Kylie Jenner's cosmetics lines, is suing Coty Inc. for allegedly stealing trade secrets while investing in the business. The beauty giant Coty owns a 51% stake in the beauty mogul's makeup line.

As per the filed civil suit, Kylie Cosmetics intentionally revealed Seed’s trade secrets, their confidential intellectual property with Coty. 

According to Seed, their knowledge is the reason why Kylie's business is a success and helped her reach the billionaire status. 

Now, concerned their information will be used by Coty, Seed is requesting the court to permanently bar Kylie Cosmetics from unveiling Seed’s trade secrets.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Mehwish Hayat writes a heartwarming birthday wish ...
12:57 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon
12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty ...
12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
New York attorney general reaches $19m settlement ...
11:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Omair Rana accused of sexual harassment by female ...
04:58 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan's home staff contract coronavirus
01:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr