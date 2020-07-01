IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking Ghulam Sarwar Khan's removal
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved verdict on a petition seeking Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s removal over irresponsible statement regarding the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots.
According to media reports, the petition was filed by Tariq Asad Advocate following Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s remarks.
Tariq Asad said that right after the minister’s statements, Europe imposed ban on PIA flights for six months.
The minister should have taken secret action against those with fake licenses, he added.
In his remarks, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that a detailed judgment over the matter will be issued later on.
