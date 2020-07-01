Mehwish Hayat writes a heartwarming birthday wish for filmmaker Uzma Zakaria

Would it even be a proper birthday wish for your friend if you didn't give them a spot on your grid with pictures of the favourite memories you have with them?

Pakistani actress, Mehwish Hayat penned down a sentimental birthday note for friend and filmmaker Uzma Zakaria.

Sharing some fun throwback pictures with Uzma on Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress wrote, “Happy birthday Ujmaaaaa Jakariaaaa!!!.”

She went on to say: “You can always tell when two people are best friends because they're always having wayyyy more fun than it makes sense for them to be having.”

Teasing her friend, Hayat wrote, “Having those weird conversations and thinking if anyone heard us, we would be put in a mental institute.. kind of sums up our relationship! Lol I really feel that it isn’t easy to find someone who is smart, has great sense of humour, charisma, intelligence and wit all in one but guess what .. You’re lucky to have found me!”

“Before you’re totally wound up I want you to know that you’re special and I truly cherish our bond. Thank you for being you and All the best in every step you take in your life Journey and may it be filled with love, success, blessings and abundance (Ameeen),” the Load Wedding star concluded.

