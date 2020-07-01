Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon

Did you know that actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir formed the first female music group in Pakistan?

Mama Mir recently took to Instagram to reveal that she is gearing up to release a new song.

Sharing a picture of herself, Samra wrote, “Not sure if many of you know, I formed the first female music group in Pakistan.”

“I have found time during these times to work on what I love and would love to hear your feedback on a song I will be releasing in the following days,” she shared.

Samra has routinely been active on social media during quarantine to keep her fans updated.

Can't wait to see what she has in store for us.

