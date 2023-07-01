Ayesha Omar raises eyebrows with her backless saree

Renowned for her impeccable style and undeniable influence in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Ayesha Omar effortlessly exudes charm and elegance at every occasion she attends. Whether it's a casual outing with friends, a formal gathering, or a wedding celebration, the 41-year-old actress-singer never fails to turn heads with her stunning fashion choices.

Her impeccable taste in clothing consistently places her in the spotlight, making her a true style icon wherever she graces with her presence.

Ayesha Omar set Instagram on fire with her stunning saree look. The Pakistani beauty effortlessly rocks an exquisite saree, perfectly complemented by a vibrant multicoloured top. With her hair sleeked back into a chic bun, she oozes sophistication and steals the spotlight with her impeccable style.

"Pairing my @ayesha.o.beauty nail colours with this @palfreyandgulaabo sari and @ybq.designstudios blouse (lying with me since I went to a burning Man 4 years ago), was a random middle-of-the-night idea. BEST. Maza hee aa gaya. I LOVE this look. Well done Ayesha. ????????????" she captioned the post.

Within a matter of hours, the post amassed thousands of likes on Instagram, but not everyone was enthralled by her fashion choice. While many praised her stunning look, some expressed their disapproval of her backless cropped top.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.