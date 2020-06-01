12-year-old victim of PIA plane crash succumbs to her injuries
KARACHI – A 12-year-old girl, who sustained burns injuries in the PIA plane crash last month, succumbed to her injuries in Sindh capital city on Monday.
Naheed Khaskhali, a victim of the PIA airbus A-320 crash, on Monday succumbed to her injuries at Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi.
Officials at Karachi's Civil hospital said the house worker was shifted to the hospital's burns unit on May 22 from the Jinnah hospital and she was burned an almost 56 percent.
The deceased was the home-based worker fell prey to the PIA plane crash last month in May which claimed 97 lives and injured others.
Naheed's body was handed over to her family and will be buried in Kund Malir later today.
