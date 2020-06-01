Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Siddiqui express grief over demise of Bollywood composer Wajid Khan

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of the duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Sunday, 31 May, according to Hindustan Times.

Singer Sonu Nigam confirmed the news by announcing the demise of Khan: “My brother Wajid left us,” he wrote, alongside a picture with of the two.

It is being reported by Indian news portals that Khan passed away because of complications from kidney infection. He had been on a ventilator after being hospitalised recently.

Legendary singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also took to Twitter to express grief over the death of his 'brother'.

I have just lost my brother today. Wajid bhai was more then a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen pic.twitter.com/eEo0lej1a9 — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) May 31, 2020

“I have just lost my brother today. Wajid Bhai was more than a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen,” read the caption.

Deeply saddened today ! I have just lost my brother today. Wajid bhai was more than a friend and a composer to me. May Allah Bless him Jannat. Ameen pic.twitter.com/wS4dxjhaVB — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) May 31, 2020

He also shared a video, talking about the late composer.

Other than Rahat, actor Adnan Siddiqui also penned an emotional note on the composer’s demise.

Posting a picture of the duo, Adnan wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. The deepest loss of 2020 for me personally and for the years to come. I lost my brother and a very, very dear friend Wajid.

Wajid, my brother, not done. There were many more conversations left Bhai. Gone too soon, am shattered beyond repair.”

Remembering the sweetest of memories of the late musician, the Mom star went on to say, “The most fondest memories of Mumbai I have are with Sajid and Wajid. They came to meet me and took me out for sehri. Not only that invited me to their place and I had nihari cooked by their mother.”

He further added, “I came back to Pakistan and didn’t get a chance to visit them again but our bond became rock solid over the years. My weekends are not complete without chatting with both the brothers and they will be incomplete without you Wajid. Nothing I write will be enough today. I will forever remember you as ever-smiling, singing songs on the phone. Why did you go away so soon?”

Sajid-Wajid recently composed Salman Khan's lockdown songs Bhai Bhai and Pyaar Karona. They duo kickstarted their career with the Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kya Toh Darna Kya. Since then Wajid Khan has given some of the biggest hits like Soni De Nakhre, Jalwa, Surili Akhhiyon Wal, Muni Badnam Hui.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!