Birthday wishes pour in for star cricketer Mohammad Rizwan 

LAHORE – Congratulations are in the order for Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan on his birthday.

Rizwan, who is currently in the US to participate in Harvard Business School’s executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), turned 31 today (June 1).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has wished the player on social media while sharing his achievements in the cricket career.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1664130832012050432

Rizwan scored 5,578 runs in 169 international matches while he also holds the title of scoring most T20I and T20 runs in a calendar year. He is also one of three Pakistani batters to score a century in each format of the cricket, said PCB in its tweet. He was named Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards in 2021.

Number of social media users have extended the birthday wishes to the right-arm batsman.

https://twitter.com/kingbabararmy/status/1664151696677937152

https://twitter.com/SharyOfficial/status/1664002895157534720

https://twitter.com/Zohaib1981/status/1664153553194323968

https://twitter.com/Musskey/status/1664167593375158276

https://twitter.com/Mudassa67545466/status/1663983793877729284

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.

From May 31 to June 3, the star duo will actively participate in the program held on the Harvard campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Following the program, both cricketers will engage with various communities in the United States until June 13, broadening their exposure.

Expressing his excitement, Rizwan said, “Representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform is a tremendous honor. By attending the BEMS program at Harvard, we aim to learn from the very best faculty and program fellows worldwide, while sharing our journey and insights with others. I am confident that this will be an exhilarating experience, and I eagerly anticipate sharing our learnings and experiences with the future cricket superstars.”