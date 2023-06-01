Birthday wishes pour in for star cricketer Mohammad Rizwan 

LAHORE – Congratulations are in the order for Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan on his birthday.
Rizwan, who is currently in the US to participate in Harvard Business School’s executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS), turned 31 today (June 1).
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has wished the player on social media while sharing his achievements in the cricket career.
https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1664130832012050432
Rizwan scored 5,578 runs in 169 international matches while he also holds the title of scoring most T20I and T20 runs in a calendar year. He is also one of three Pakistani batters to score a century in each format of the cricket, said PCB in its tweet. He was named Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year at the PCB Awards in 2021.
Number of social media users have extended the birthday wishes to the right-arm batsman.
https://twitter.com/kingbabararmy/status/1664151696677937152
https://twitter.com/SharyOfficial/status/1664002895157534720
https://twitter.com/Zohaib1981/status/1664153553194323968
https://twitter.com/Musskey/status/1664167593375158276
https://twitter.com/Mudassa67545466/status/1663983793877729284
Earlier this week, Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan made history by enrolling in the prestigious Harvard Business School’s executive education program on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS). They are the first cricketers to join this renowned institution.
From May 31 to June 3, the star duo will actively participate in the program held on the Harvard campus in Boston, Massachusetts. Following the program, both cricketers will engage with various communities in the United States until June 13, broadening their exposure.
Expressing his excitement, Rizwan said, “Representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform is a tremendous honor. By attending the BEMS program at Harvard, we aim to learn from the very best faculty and program fellows worldwide, while sharing our journey and insights with others. I am confident that this will be an exhilarating experience, and I eagerly anticipate sharing our learnings and experiences with the future cricket superstars.”
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-1-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 230,500
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.