Russian football teams banned from World Cup, UEFA games over Ukraine invasion
11:17 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
MOSCOW – The international football governing body FIFA has suspended Russian football teams as battles continue across Ukraine and the invasion enters its sixth day.

Reports in international media said teams from Russia were suspended from all international games, including qualifying matches for the World Cup 2022 as more than 350 civilians, including 14 children have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Russian teams will remain suspected from all international or domestic competitions until further notice with immediate effect, football governing bodies said.

In light of recent sanctions, Moscow will not play its World Cup qualifying playoff against Warsaw which was scheduled to be held in March.

On Monday, England, Poland and other countries refused to play against Russia due to the ongoing crisis. FA, the governing body of association football in England, has urged UEFA and FIFA to ban Russia from the upcoming men’s World Cup and Women’s Euros while UEFA ended sponsorship with the Russian energy giant.

US Soccer also announced not to play against Russia as Moscow advanced assault in Eastern European country.

The stern action comes on recommendation from the International Olympic Committee which called for major sports events to ban Russian and Belarusian participation as punishment for belligerence in Ukraine.

Earlier, FIFA restricted the Russian flag and anthem from being displayed during international games but allowed its teams to compete however the announcement drew criticism.

Amid continued attacks in Ukraine, major sports organizations have taken stern measures against Moscow. Moscow faced a barrage of sanctions from organizations working under the Western bloc in response to its actions in Ukraine.

