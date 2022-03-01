Russian football teams banned from World Cup, UEFA games over Ukraine invasion
Share
MOSCOW – The international football governing body FIFA has suspended Russian football teams as battles continue across Ukraine and the invasion enters its sixth day.
Reports in international media said teams from Russia were suspended from all international games, including qualifying matches for the World Cup 2022 as more than 350 civilians, including 14 children have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion.
Russian teams will remain suspected from all international or domestic competitions until further notice with immediate effect, football governing bodies said.
FIFA/UEFA suspend Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 28, 2022
▶️ https://t.co/Q2htzW3W9z pic.twitter.com/LFo1bUtqmm
In light of recent sanctions, Moscow will not play its World Cup qualifying playoff against Warsaw which was scheduled to be held in March.
On Monday, England, Poland and other countries refused to play against Russia due to the ongoing crisis. FA, the governing body of association football in England, has urged UEFA and FIFA to ban Russia from the upcoming men’s World Cup and Women’s Euros while UEFA ended sponsorship with the Russian energy giant.
US Soccer also announced not to play against Russia as Moscow advanced assault in Eastern European country.
#WeStandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/spRVx7NZbr— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) February 28, 2022
OŚWIADCZENIE FEDERACJI PIŁKARSKICH POLSKI, SZWECJI I CZECH. Więcej... https://t.co/fkNXQJIseH pic.twitter.com/Tc9o5POp02— PZPN (@pzpn_pl) February 24, 2022
The stern action comes on recommendation from the International Olympic Committee which called for major sports events to ban Russian and Belarusian participation as punishment for belligerence in Ukraine.
Earlier, FIFA restricted the Russian flag and anthem from being displayed during international games but allowed its teams to compete however the announcement drew criticism.
Russian footballers to play without flag, anthem ... 03:58 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
MOSCOW – The international football governing body has ordered Russian athletes to play games without their flag ...
Amid continued attacks in Ukraine, major sports organizations have taken stern measures against Moscow. Moscow faced a barrage of sanctions from organizations working under the Western bloc in response to its actions in Ukraine.
World’s largest plane ‘Mriya’ destroyed in ... 06:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
KYIV – The world’s largest plane – Ukraine's Antonov-225 – was destroyed in Russian strikes as ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Russian football teams banned from World Cup, UEFA games over Ukraine ...11:17 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan, India hold water-sharing talks in Islamabad10:48 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Osman Khalid Butt approaches Supreme Court against acquittal of ...10:26 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran to meet PML-Q leadership during Lahore visit today09:51 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan logs 861 new Covid infections, 18 deaths in past 24 hours09:26 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- ‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyongo's Karachi trip wins hearts05:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours05:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022