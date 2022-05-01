Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and other PTI leaders booked under blasphemy charges
FAISALABAD – Police on Saturday registered an FIR against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and other PTI leaders on the charges of blasphemy.
Sahibzada Jehangir, Aneel Mussarat and Barrister Amir Ilyas are also nominated in the FIR registered with Madina Town police.
The case was registered in connection with the incident of slogan chanting at Masjid-e-Nabawi against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.
Shameful act of logging a fake FIR on @ImranKhanPTI & other leaders of @PTIofficial by an illegitimate, foreign funded, selected, corrupt govt!— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) April 30, 2022
Clearly showing signs of frustration & nervousness!#MarchAgainstImportedGovt #CrimeMinisterShahbazSharif #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/s70tMM9812
Sheikh Rashid Shafiq arrested
Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested at the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Sunday.
Confirming the news, Sheikh Rashid said his nephew had just landed in Pakistan after performing Umrah when he was arrested.
Condemning the arrest, the former interior minister said that people would harass them wherever they went.
Two days ago, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that the government was going to request Saudi Arabia to take appropriate action against the elements that used indecent language on the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAWW).
The interior minister said the Saudi government would also be requested to provide Pakistan identification of the culprits involved in this shameful act for action against them. He said an advice of the Law Ministry will be sought to proceed against such elements.
The incident
A group of people on Thursday surrounded the delegation of the Pakistani government when it entered the Prophet’s mosque and started raising unwelcoming slogans against it, violating the sanctity of the mosque where Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) is located.
The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media to condemn people involved in it.
