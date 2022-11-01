Imran Khan announces to file defamation suit against Chief Election Commissioner over disqualification
LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday announced to file Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja over his disqualification in the Toshakhana ruling.
Khan, who is heading to the capital along with thousands of marchers against the ruling alliance, addressed party workers at Kamonki where he announced legal action against the incumbent chief of the top electoral body.
Firing a fresh salvo at CEC, the PTI chief called Sikandar Sultan a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family. The outspoken politician alleged that CEC has raised questions about his dignity and honesty after contentious ruling.
He continued saying that he will take CEC to court to refrain him doing such things in the future. No one is allowed to destroy anyone’s reputation on someone else’s directives, he can be heard saying while addressing workers on the fourth day of the long march.
Earlier, the former ruling party approached Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, maintaining that he is biased in favor of other political parties.
Imran Khan-led party stated that Mr Sikandar was known to have ‘malice against their party’, adding that CEC lost sight of the oath [he] took.
PTI again files reference with SJC, seeks removal ... 02:11 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has again moved the Supreme Judicial Council, seeking the ...
The development comes weeks after the cricketer-turned-politician was disqualified from membership of the National Assembly by the Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 63(1)(p) in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference.
