Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire
Web Desk
05:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2022
Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire
Source: Sabeeka Imam (Instagram)
Share

Supermodel Sabeeka Imam is undoubtedly one of Pakistani showbiz industry's boldest and the bravest models.

Stealing hearts, the supermodel takes everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with her stunning wardrobe and super glammed-up looks.

However, she could not escape moral policing. After posting her latest pictures from Dubai trip, she landed in hot waters and was highly criticised for her provocative dressing.

Moreover, the netizens called her out for inappropriate poses and left demeaning remarks under her Instagram post.

On the work front, Sabeeka was praised for her work in PTV’s drama Dushman. Imam also appeared in commercially successful films including Welcome to London, Jalaibee, Sherdil, Laaj, Muntazir, and Bhanwaray.

Sabeeka Imam’s sheesha smoking photo breaks the ... 05:42 PM | 5 Sep, 2022

Ramp queen Sabeeka Imam has proved her mettle in the world of modelling and this comes as no surprise given she is a ...

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji set to release her autobiography
04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2022

