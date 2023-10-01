SC disposes of 257 cases in one week

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to address the backlog of 57,000 cases, the Supreme Court swiftly resolved 257 cases within a week, from September 25 to September 30.
“The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Hon’ble Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants,” said the press release issued by the apex court.
Upon assuming office, the CJP immediately convened a full court meeting and established a full court Supreme Court bench to address the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023. Notably, his first case as CJP included live streaming of proceedings, and he approved the appointment of Hayat Ali Shah, a retired district and sessions judge, as the director general of the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on a one-year contractual basis.
CJP Isa made it clear that the era of seeking adjournments in cases was over, emphasizing that counsel should come prepared instead of requesting postponements. When a case does require postponement at the conclusion of the hearing, the CJP seeks the consent of all parties involved.
During case hearings, the CJP’s presence on the bench often involves a touch of wit and humor, which occasionally amuses observers. However, when a lawyer’s arguments seem to waste the court’s time, the CJP may appear visibly vexed, although he strives to maintain his composure, recognizing his position as the top adjudicator in the highest constitutional office.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
