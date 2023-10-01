SC disposes of 257 cases in one week

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to address the backlog of 57,000 cases, the Supreme Court swiftly resolved 257 cases within a week, from September 25 to September 30.

“The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Hon’ble Judges of Supreme Court remained committed to accelerate disposal of the cases and diminish the backlog. The Hon’ble Judges continued to hear the cases with the aim to minimize the backlog and provide relief to the litigants,” said the press release issued by the apex court.

Upon assuming office, the CJP immediately convened a full court meeting and established a full court Supreme Court bench to address the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023. Notably, his first case as CJP included live streaming of proceedings, and he approved the appointment of Hayat Ali Shah, a retired district and sessions judge, as the director general of the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) on a one-year contractual basis.

CJP Isa made it clear that the era of seeking adjournments in cases was over, emphasizing that counsel should come prepared instead of requesting postponements. When a case does require postponement at the conclusion of the hearing, the CJP seeks the consent of all parties involved.

During case hearings, the CJP’s presence on the bench often involves a touch of wit and humor, which occasionally amuses observers. However, when a lawyer’s arguments seem to waste the court’s time, the CJP may appear visibly vexed, although he strives to maintain his composure, recognizing his position as the top adjudicator in the highest constitutional office.

