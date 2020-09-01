Asim Bajwa to explain about assets in few days, says Shibli
08:48 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said Asim Saleem Bajwa will explain in detail about news regarding his assets in few days.
In a tweet (Monday), the minister said he had talked to Asim Saleem about the matter.
میری عاصم باجوہ صاحب سے ابھی بات ھوئی ھے ۔ وھ تفصیل سے چند دنوں میں اپنے اثاثوں کے متعلق خبروں کی وضاحت کریں گے— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) August 31, 2020
