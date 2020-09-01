Asim Bajwa to explain about assets in few days, says Shibli

08:48 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Asim Bajwa to explain about assets in few days, says Shibli
Share

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said Asim Saleem Bajwa will explain in detail about news regarding his assets in few days.

In a tweet (Monday), the minister said he had talked to Asim Saleem about the matter.

More From This Category
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Polio free Pakistan to be ensured, says Dr Faisal
10:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse incident claims five lives in Swabi
10:08 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs to expedite tabling anti-torture ...
09:16 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
SC Registrar returns petition seeking ...
09:22 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
‘Friend of Pakistan’ — Outgoing US envoy ...
08:48 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Five ways to flawlessly apply your concealer
06:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr