NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff
12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff today (Tuesday).
According to media details, the increase in the cost of electricity has been given on account of fuel adjustment.
The hike in the power tariff will put a burden of Rs12 billion on consumers.
The fuel adjustment charges for the month of July will be charged in consumer bills in the month of September.
-
-
- PM Imran orders release of sick, older female prisoners03:05 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
- Facebook introduces new tool for Pakistan to limit fake information03:03 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
- Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had Coronavirus01:34 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020