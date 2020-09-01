NEPRA approves 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an 84 paisa per unit hike in power tariff today (Tuesday).

According to media details, the increase in the cost of electricity has been given on account of fuel adjustment.

The hike in the power tariff will put a burden of Rs12 billion on consumers.

The fuel adjustment charges for the month of July will be charged in consumer bills in the month of September.

