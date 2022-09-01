ARY fires journalists Arshad Sharif for violating social media policy

KARACHI – The ARY Network has announced to part ways with senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif for violating company policy for employees regarding sharing of posts on social media.

The announcement was made in a statement posted by the country’s one of the leading broadcaster, which is facing restrictions for over 25 days, on Twitter.

“ARY Network’s code of conduct for its employees clearly states that any post by an employee on social media has to be in accordance with the company’s policy,” it stated.

“Thus, with a heavy heart we would like to announce that after a journey of 8 years together, ARY has parted way with Arshad Sharif. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours,” the statement read.

The news channel, however, did not mention the social media post for which it has parted way with the senior journalist.

Earlier this month, law enforcers in the country’s largest city lodged a case against ARY CEO Salman Iqbal, senior executive vice-president Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghuman and Arshad Sharif after PTI leader Shahbaz Gill made controversial remarks during a programme.

A day later, the Interior Ministry revoked the no-objection certificate of the channel over receiving “adverse reports from agencies”.