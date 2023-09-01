Petrol prices in UAE hiked for third consecutive month

ABU DHABI – The prices of petroleum products have been increased for the third consecutive month in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Arab media, the fuel price committee of the United Arab Emirates has announced to increase the price of super petrol from 3.14 to 3.42 dirhams per liter and the price of diesel from 2.95 to 3.40 dirhams for this month.

The prices of petroleum products have been increasing in the UAE for three consecutive months.

It is to remember that due to the coronavirus epidemic in the UAE, petrol prices were frozen in 2020, but in March 2021, the change in petrol prices on a monthly basis was restored.

This decision was taken due to the rising global crude oil prices.