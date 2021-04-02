Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in Pulwama

SRINAGAR – Indian armed forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred three more Kashmiri youths in Pulwama district of the occupied valley, the Kashmir Media Service reported Friday.

Indian troops martyred the youth during a search operation in Kakpora area of the Pulwama district.

The latest killings triggered forceful anti-India demonstrations in the region. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Several persons, including a girl were also injured due to the firing of Indian troops on the demonstrators.

On Thursday, Pakistan has turned down Economic Coordination Committee proposal to resume trade with India until Kashmir’s special status is restored.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said there would be no trade with India until New Delhi scrapped Article 370 in Occupied Kashmir. India is committing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he added.