Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in Pulwama
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
SRINAGAR – Indian armed forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred three more Kashmiri youths in Pulwama district of the occupied valley, the Kashmir Media Service reported Friday.

Indian troops martyred the youth during a search operation in Kakpora area of the Pulwama district.

The latest killings triggered forceful anti-India demonstrations in the region. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Several persons, including a girl were also injured due to the firing of Indian troops on the demonstrators.

On Thursday, Pakistan has turned down Economic Coordination Committee proposal to resume trade with India until Kashmir’s special status is restored.

No trade till India restores Kashmir’s special ... 02:51 PM | 1 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has turned down Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposals to resume trade ...

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said there would be no trade with India until New Delhi scrapped Article 370 in Occupied Kashmir. India is committing human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Pakistan urges world to save Kashmiris as IIOJK ... 10:35 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday called upon the prosperous ...

