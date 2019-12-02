PM Imran assigns tasks to new DG FIA
09:32 PM | 2 Dec, 2019
PM Imran assigns tasks to new DG FIA
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday informed Wajid Zia, the newly appointed director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), about the commitment of his government to curb organised crimes. 

Fighting organized crime including corruption, cyber crime, economic crime, immigration related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability is the main plank of PTI’s agenda, the premier told Zia who called on him in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar was also present during the meeting.

DG FIA Dr. Wajid Zia assured the prime minister that he would do his best to serve the country with commitment.

Last week, the government had appointed the former head of the Panamagate joint investigation team as the new DG.

Zia was currently serving as the inspector general of Pakistan Railways Police under the railways' ministry.

