PM Imran assigns tasks to new DG FIA
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday informed Wajid Zia, the newly appointed director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), about the commitment of his government to curb organised crimes.
Fighting organized crime including corruption, cyber crime, economic crime, immigration related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability is the main plank of PTI’s agenda, the premier told Zia who called on him in Islamabad.
Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar was also present during the meeting.
DG FIA Dr. Wajid Zia assured the prime minister that he would do his best to serve the country with commitment.
Last week, the government had appointed the former head of the Panamagate joint investigation team as the new DG.
Zia was currently serving as the inspector general of Pakistan Railways Police under the railways' ministry.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019