Are schools reopening on January 6 after changes to Winter Vacations schedule?

MUZAFFARABAD – Schools in Azad Jammu Kashmir will reopen on January 6, 2025 after revised winter vacations.

In a recent announcement, Azad Jammu and Kashmir education department confirmed that schools will remain closed until January 4, 2025, due to the ongoing cold weather conditions. It said classes in all state run and private educational institutions will start from Jan 6, 2025 Monday.

The extension of the winter vacations aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the extreme weather. The authorities also told parents and students to stay updated on any further changes to the school schedule.

In Sindh, classes are already started with start of New Year after ten day holidays. In Punjab, schools will remain closed until January 12, with classes set to begin on January 13.