Larissa Bonesi spotted with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, fueling romance rumors

Larissa Bonesi Spotted With Shah Rukh Khans Son Aryan Fueling Romance Rumors

MUMBAI – Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, remains in news as he spotted with rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi. The duo were spotted at elite New Year’s party.

Brazilian model Larissa raised eyebrows as she rubbed shoulders with son of King Khan. For the NY night, the diva dolled up in glittery pink dress, paired with a white jacket and silver heels. while Khan’s scion donned in classic white T-shirt, a jacket, black pants.

Aryan and Larissaa were photobombed together as they arrived at the event, with several snaps and videos circulating on social media. As Larissa tried to avoid the cameras, arriving with a group of friends, Aryan was accompanied by security, adding to the buzz surrounding their public appearance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

 

Several other celebs including Bollywood stars, rapper MC Stan, designer Ada Malik, and PR expert Rohini Iyer also graced the event.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan accused of hurling threats to Leak Ananya Panday’s Private vlogs

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

