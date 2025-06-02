Pregnant woman burned alive in Nowshera; sister-in-law arrested

NOWSHERA – An 8-month pregnant woman was burned alive in a tragic incident occurred in the Pabbi tehsil of Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports said the victim had mysteriously gone missing from her home the previous day.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim’s sister-in-law had taken her along under the pretense of visiting a doctor.

Police stated that the suspect has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

A burnt body was recovered from the Babu Khwar area near Muslim Town, which was later identified as the missing pregnant woman.

Police confirmed that the body has been moved to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and raids are being conducted to arrest other individuals involved in the incident.