Parvez Elahi secures protective bail in terrorism, corruption cases

LAHORE – Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted protective bail to PTI president Parvez Elahi in multiple cases of terrorism and corruption.

Elahi, a known critic of the incumbent government, gets protective bail in the corruption case until May 15, while the defiant leader gets relief till May 4 in the terrorism case.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural of Lahore High Court however maintained that the 77-year-old needs to file a new application for protective bail if he gets booked in any fresh case.During the hearing, Elahi’s counsel apprised the court that his client has been booked in new cases on a daily basis.

The former Chief Minister moved court after he was booked under terrorism and other charges after midnight operation by Lahore police and anti-corruption department at his residence in provincial capital.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, a heavy contingent of law enforcers searched at least four places in Gujrat including Kanjah House, Nat House, Nishan-e-Haider House, and Sindhu House, residences of Chaudhrys and their close aides.

During the raid, cops barged into the premises by climbing walls and harassed the staffers. Police parties from around seven police stations cordoned off the area to prevent any possible escape of the PTI leader.

Meanwhile, officials have not shared the reason for midnight action and have not issued any statement about any evidence found during the raid. Law enforcers after interrogating staff members, ended the siege of the PTI leader’s house and left. After searching Elahi’s house, cops moved to Wajahat Hussain's residence, but no member of Elahi's family including the PTI president was there.