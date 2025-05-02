Man arrested for raping Lahore university student for two years on marriage pretext

LAHORE – Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a university student for two years under the false promise of marriage.

Authorities took notice of the case and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect. Acting on these orders, the man who lured a private university student into a relationship under the pretense of marriage and sexually assaulted her was taken into custody.

The Qila Gujjar Singh police stated that the accused, identified as Babar, initially came into contact with the girl through social media, after which he continued to exploit her over two years with false marriage promise

The suspect repeatedly threatened to kill the girl and subjected her to violence. Babar has been arrested and handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

Police officials said that individuals involved in the sexual abuse of women and children deserve no leniency.

Earlier this year, a case of alleged rape involving a private university student in Lahore was registered under the sections of gang rape.

The victim student had filed a complaint at the Women’s Police Station to register the case.

The FIR stated that the accused committed the crime along with two of his friends. The victim was an MPhil student at a private university in Lahore.