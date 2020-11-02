First batch of Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan arrive in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH – The first batch for Umrah from Pakistan and Indonesia has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

The Umrah has been allowed with strict precautionary and preventive measures necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Umrah performers will be subject to a three-day medical isolation upon their arrival.

According to the plan, 20,000 Umrah performers and 60,000 worshippers have been allowed per day.