Ex-PCB chief Wasim Khan breaks silence after resignation

LAHORE – Former PCB chief executive, who resigned two weeks after Kiwis and England abandoned tours in the country, said he came to Pakistan to improve the image of Pakistan at the global level.

Khan, in a goodbye note on LinkedIn, said he worked hard to bring international cricket to Pakistan but his time at the Pakistan Cricket Board has come to an end.”

“As a British Pakistani and a former professional cricketer, I committed to moving to Pakistan just under 3 years ago, so that I could contribute to improving the global image of the PCB and the country. My aim was to contribute to the betterment of the game under the spotlight of a cricket-crazed nation of 220 million people,” he wrote in a detailed note.

Recalling his challenges at the Pakistan Cricket Board, Khan said “Bringing International cricket back, mixed in with sleepless nights dealing with crisis management, or averting a potential crisis, and navigating through highly politically charged situations were just part and parcel of the exhilaration that came with the role”.

Expressing gratitude for his time, he said “Pakistan Cricket stirred my soul like nothing else. I feel privileged to have played a small part in its history. In a couple of weeks’ time when I fly out of Lahore, heading back to England, I know that I will feel nothing but gratitude and love for the fans of Pakistan who embraced and supported me throughout my time”.

Khan, the first British-born Pakistani-origin Muslim to play professional cricket in England, resigned from the PCB last month after developing differences with the new Chairman while his contract was set to expire in 2022.

His resignation shook a number of cricket fans who expressed gratitude to the former PCB official for his services.