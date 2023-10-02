Honda Pridor latest price in October 2023 in Pakistan

Despite the strong presence of Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, Honda Pridor 2023 also remained trustworthy. Durability alone isn’t enough for Pridor, the bike features innovative design and technology.

Pridor is engineered with an OHC Econo-Power Engine and solid suspension, the bike offers a comfortable ride for daily commutes. It comes with a bit bigger body than CD70, embellished side covers, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust that add grace to its looks.

The bike comes with a modern speedometer, a big headlight. Pridor is known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units.

Honda Pridor Latest Price 2023

Honda Pridor's current price for the month of October is Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Specifications

Honda Pridor Colors

Pridor comes in 3 different colours. Black, Blue, and Red.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre