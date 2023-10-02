Honda Pridor latest price in October 2023 in Pakistan

Despite the strong presence of Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125, Honda Pridor 2023 also remained trustworthy. Durability alone isn’t enough for Pridor, the bike features innovative design and technology.
Pridor is engineered with an OHC Econo-Power Engine and solid suspension, the bike offers a comfortable ride for daily commutes. It comes with a bit bigger body than CD70, embellished side covers, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust that add grace to its looks.
The bike comes with a modern speedometer, a big headlight. Pridor is known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units.
Honda Pridor's current price for the month of October is Rs208,900.
Pridor comes in 3 different colours. Black, Blue, and Red.
The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.74
|37.09
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
