PAKvSA – Shaheens eye series win in second ODI against Proteas
Web Desk
07:18 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – The second One Day International of three match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg on Sunday with former eyeing the series.

Match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan lead the three match series by one-nil after they thrashed the host team in the first match by three wickets at Centurion.

PAKvSA – Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat ... 09:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

GAUTENG – Pakistan on Friday remained victorious in the first ODI at Centurion, winning the match by three ...

South Africa will be looking to bounce back against the high-flying Pakistan side in the second match on Sunday, 4 April.

Green Shirts on Friday won the toss and opted to field first. South Africa set a 274 runs for the visiting tea.

While chasing the target, Babar Azam looked in splendid touch during his match-winning 103 in the first ODI, a milestone that made him the fastest to 13 ODI centuries. 

Meet the ‘next Babar Azam’ of Pakistan (VIDEO) 11:05 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousaf met the “new star of Pakistan” six-year-old Gohar Liaqat whose ...

