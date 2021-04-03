PM Imran ‘puzzles at the cacophony’ over US climate summit snub

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed concern over not being invited to the international climate change conference.

Taking to his Twitter official handle, the premier wrote that ‘I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pakistan not being invited to a climate change conference despite the environment policies which are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change’.

In another tweet of the series, Khan reiterated the initiatives of the 10 billion-tree tsunami program in a response to the challenge of global warming.

“Hence our initiatives of Green Pak, 10 bn-tree tsunami, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers, etc. We have gained vast experience in 7 years, beg with KP, & our policies are being recognized & lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience.”

In addition, Prime Minister also mentioned that he has laid out priorities for the UN conference 2021 – COP26.

Earlier on March 30, Pakistan was not invited to the United States virtual summit on climate change. The White House invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian PM Modi to the summit.

South Asian affairs expert Michael Kugelman acknowledged that the Pakistanis were unhappy at the exclusion but he explained why the US thought not to include Pakistan at this time.