Punjab CM election: Assembly session adjourned till April 6
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari adjourned the assembly session till April 6 (Wednesday), without holding election for new chief minister.
The Punjab Assembly session lasted for nearly six minutes following which the decision was made; however, the party members got into a heated argument.
Commenting on the development PTI leader Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan said that members of the Jahangir Tareen Group will also be available by April 6.
The CM slot fell vacant after the resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar following an agreement between the ruling PTI and PML-Q few days ago.
Earlier, a close contest was likely between government’s ally candidate Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and opposition nominee Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted slot of Punjab chief minister.
