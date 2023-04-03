Lahore High Court takes up Imran Khan’s plea seeking dismissal of over 100 cases today

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition filed by the ousted premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him since being removed from power.
Media reports suggest that a two-member bench will take up the plea in which the ex-PM slammed the government for alleged abuse of the criminal justice system to restrict him from participating in the polls.
Khan, 70, maintained that over 100 cases have been lodged against him, while the petition named the Punjab government, Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment DG, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), PEMRA and ECP as respondents.
The firebrand politician, who is battling an alliance of top political parties, stated that false accusations were made to disqualify and eliminate him from mainstream politics. PTI chief called it the extraordinary nature of the attack on the fundamental rights of one of the leading political parties in the country.
The plea further maintained that 31 cases were registered against ex-PM in the federal capital, 30 in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, 6 in Bhakkar, 5 in Bahawalpur, rest in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Quetta, Karachi, and other cities.
PTI chief urged the court to stop authorities from taking any coercive action against him in at least 121 cases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|77.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.56
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,570
