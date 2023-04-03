Lahore High Court takes up Imran Khan’s plea seeking dismissal of over 100 cases today

LAHORE – Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition filed by the ousted premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him since being removed from power.

Media reports suggest that a two-member bench will take up the plea in which the ex-PM slammed the government for alleged abuse of the criminal justice system to restrict him from participating in the polls.

Khan, 70, maintained that over 100 cases have been lodged against him, while the petition named the Punjab government, Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment DG, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), PEMRA and ECP as respondents.

The firebrand politician, who is battling an alliance of top political parties, stated that false accusations were made to disqualify and eliminate him from mainstream politics. PTI chief called it the extraordinary nature of the attack on the fundamental rights of one of the leading political parties in the country.

The plea further maintained that 31 cases were registered against ex-PM in the federal capital, 30 in Lahore, 14 in Faisalabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, 6 in Bhakkar, 5 in Bahawalpur, rest in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Quetta, Karachi, and other cities.

PTI chief urged the court to stop authorities from taking any coercive action against him in at least 121 cases.