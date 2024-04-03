Sindh Governor calls for arresting Muslims consuming alcohol

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said Muslims, who consume alcohol, should be arrested, local media reported on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event, the governor lamented that street crime had surged in Karachi, adding that most of the mobile snatchers and looters are high on alcohol and they did not even care while taking life of others, Geo News reported. He also called for sealing the shops selling the prohibited substance to Muslims.
Tessori revealed that he had written a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, demanding him to take notice of the rising street crime. He said influence of dacoits from Kaccha area is also increasing in the city.
He said principals of Riyasat-e-Madniah has been enforced in Governor House from today, adding that the bank accounts of the Governor House will be made interest free while arrangements will be made for five time prayers.
He further said arrangements were also being made for a university to accommodate 50,000 for IT education.
The media outlet, which first reported the Governor's statement about arresting Muslims over alcohol consumption, later withdrew it from the story.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
