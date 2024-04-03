Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Sindh Governor calls for arresting Muslims consuming alcohol

03:08 PM | 3 Apr, 2024
Sindh Governor calls for arresting Muslims consuming alcohol
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said Muslims, who consume alcohol, should be arrested, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event, the governor lamented that street crime had surged in Karachi, adding that most of the mobile snatchers and looters are high on alcohol and they did not even care while taking life of others, Geo News reported.  He also called for sealing the shops selling the prohibited substance to Muslims.

Tessori revealed that he had written a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, demanding him to take notice of the rising street crime. He said influence of dacoits from Kaccha area is also increasing in the city.

He said principals of Riyasat-e-Madniah has been enforced in Governor House from today, adding that the bank accounts of the Governor House will be made interest free while arrangements will be made for five time prayers.

He further said arrangements were also being made for a university to accommodate 50,000 for IT education.

The media outlet, which first reported the Governor's statement about arresting Muslims over alcohol consumption, later withdrew it from the story. 

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:08 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Sindh Governor calls for arresting Muslims consuming alcohol

01:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army Chief invites cricket team players to Iftar dinner

01:14 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Supreme Court, LHC judges also receive 'threatening letters'

11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two ...

11:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

PIA denies involvement of ground staff in Hina Sani's drug case in ...

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

Pakistan

11:38 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in ...

09:42 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

How many holidays will Pakistanis get on Eidul Fitr 2024?

09:37 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Punjab Police Constable Final Merit List 2024 Khanewal

11:16 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

PIA air hostess Hina Sani arrested again in Canada after drug ...

11:18 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased again

Advertisement

Latest

03:26 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Bulls dominate trade floor as PSX reaches all-time high

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 3 April 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 281.25
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.4 748.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.55 913.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.17 731.17
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: