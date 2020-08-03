Nothing Like Everything: Ayyan Ali announces first-ever music album

Model-turned-singer Ayyan Ali is back with a bang! She is all geared up to make a comeback into the spotlight by dropping her very first album 'Nothing Like Everything' after a five year break she took from her career.

Ayyan announced the release on both Instagram and Twitter.

“Friends there u go presenting u my very first album “Nothing Like Everything” that I started 5 years ago is finally released,” wrote the 26-year-old.

“Official Animated Videos & Official Music videos & & & much more will be out soon guys!!!, Stay Tuned!!! Enjoy,” Ayyan further added.

Earlier this month, Ayyan had announced that she will be releasing 7 new songs soon. Posting a picture with her lamborghini, the singer wrote, "Time to ride and double check my upcoming seven tracks in one of my favourite and oldest lambo. I just want to make sure they sound awesome so you all can enjoy my hard work, which I am putting out after five years."

Time to ride & double check my upcoming 7 tracks in one of my favourite oldest lambo 🥰 I just wanna make sure they sound awsome🔥So u all can enjoy my hard work that I m putting out after 5 years☺️Guys all 7 songs will be released in about one week or max two weeks time span👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/ClgfTjZ0Qn — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) July 10, 2020

"Guys all the seven songs will be released in about one week or max two weeks time span," she concluded.

In 2015, Ayyan was arrested from Islamabad airport while leaving for Dubai and over half a million dollars in cash were recovered from her ownership. The customs court had prosecuted her for attempting to smuggle money out of the country. The artist had pleaded not guilty.

After spending four months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Ayyan was granted bail in July 2016.

