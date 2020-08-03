Pakistan unveils special postage stamp for Jammu and Kashmir
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has unveiled a special postage stamp in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Wednesday to highlight the wave of terror unleashed by Indian government in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a joint press conference with Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the stampage is aimed at sensitising the world about the atrocities being committed in Kashmir.
Given the worldwide spread of the stampage, he said this symbolic step will send a very strong message to the international community.
According to the Information minister, all forums including diplomatic and political ones are being used to expose the evil face of India before the world.
