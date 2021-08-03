28 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD – Twenty-eight Pakistanis, released from prisons in Saudi Arabia after a royal decree, reached Lahore on a chartered PIA flight on Tuesday.
These Pakistanis were released by the royal decree of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him for clemency during his visit to Pakistan in 2019.
Senator Ijaz Ahmed received the released prisoners at Allama Iqbal International Airport on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The released Pakistanis raised slogans ‘Long Live Prime Minister Imran Khan’ as soon as they set their foot on Pakistani soil.
Last month, 63 Pakistani prisoners were released by Saudi Arabia due to the prime minister’s efforts.
