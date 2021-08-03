28 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Saudi Arabia

06:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
28 Pakistani prisoners repatriated from Saudi Arabia
Share

ISLAMABAD – Twenty-eight Pakistanis, released from prisons in Saudi Arabia after a royal decree, reached Lahore on a chartered PIA flight on Tuesday.

These Pakistanis were released by the royal decree of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked him for clemency during his visit to Pakistan in 2019.

Senator Ijaz Ahmed received the released prisoners at Allama Iqbal International Airport on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The released Pakistanis raised slogans ‘Long Live Prime Minister Imran Khan’ as soon as they set their foot on Pakistani soil.

Last month, 63 Pakistani prisoners were released by Saudi Arabia due to the prime minister’s efforts.

More From This Category
Asim Saleem Bajwa resigns as CPEC Authority ...
07:26 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Pakistan revises SOPs for international inbound ...
07:02 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
'Cannot spend nights with Ziaullah Bangash!' ...
06:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
UAE allows residents stranded in six countries ...
05:31 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Govt mulls over generating revenue by renting PM ...
04:41 PM | 3 Aug, 2021
Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah contracts ...
02:42 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What made Sara Ali Khan to apologise to her parents?
06:24 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr