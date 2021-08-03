Aamir Liaquat faces police complaint over lashing out at traffic cop in Karachi

KARACHI – A traffic cop has lodged a police complaint to file a case against famous televangelist and PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain after he bashed the warden in a video that went viral on Monday.

Following the insulting session on Monday, the traffic warden moved to Ferozeabad police station where he lodged the complaint to seek the registration of a case against the Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Traffic cop while speaking with the media said he will wait for the local law enforcers to lodge a case against the lawmaker. He alleged Hussain of pummeling the government vehicle, pushed the on-duty officers besides using abusive language in public.

On Monday, the TV host was spotted lashing out at a traffic cop in the country’s largest metropolis. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. In the clip, the PTI leader can be seen rebuking a cop on a road while a number of people gathered around them, some of them filming the incident.

Policemen are demanding money from people while checking their Covid-19 vaccination certificates, he said while alleging the deployed cops for bribery.

As the video gets viral, some social media users supported him while others opposed him for his foul behavior towards the cop.