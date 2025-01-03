Has Cristiano Ronaldo sent New Year wishes to Mawra Hocane?

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane claimed that she received New Year wishes from football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram.

Mawra shared the news with her fans on her Instagram story, posting a screenshot that appeared to show Ronaldo’s account sending her a New Year’s greeting. Along with the screenshot, she wrote, “My year is made” and tagged Ronaldo.

However, it was soon revealed that the message was not personally sent by Ronaldo but rather was broadcast through Instagram’s Broadcast Channel feature, intended to send a general message to his thousands of followers.

Social media users raised questions about whether Mawra genuinely thought it was a personal message from Ronaldo or if she shared it as a joke.