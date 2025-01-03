Pm Vows To Tighten Noose On Foreign Social Media Propaganda

ISLAMABAD – The National Action Plan Apex Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, agreed to intensify efforts against foreign social media propaganda.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, chief ministers of all provinces, chief secretaries, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, heads of intelligence agencies, and the DG FIA participated in the session.

The prime minister emphasised the political consensus’s importance and promoted a positive national narrative to address the country’s issues. The committee stressed the need for political stability to successfully implement the mission of national stability.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the army’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and combating terrorism. Discussions were held regarding the reactivation of NACTA (National Counter Terrorism Authority) and the establishment of centers to identify threats. Briefings were also given on strategies to tackle terrorism, religious extremism, misinformation, and other related issues.

The Apex Committee members extensively discussed the country’s overall security situation and agreed to unite against the scourge of terrorism. The forum also agreed to vigorously combat all forms of extremism.

A report on security measures for the protection of foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, was presented, with a commitment to further strengthen their security. The participants also recommended a tough stance against digital terrorism and agreed to tackle the spread of fake news and misinformation.

The committee pledged to move forward with a unified approach to ensure national security and economic stability. The sacrifices made by the armed forces in the war against terrorism were acknowledged.

The committee emphasized the need for cooperation between federal and provincial governments, as well as all institutions, to ensure the provision of necessary resources and equipment to security forces in the fight against terrorism. The importance of greater coordination between institutions was also highlighted.

The forum reaffirmed its commitment to securing federal and provincial capitals and decided that no one would be allowed to spread chaos under the guise of protests. Every tactic will be used to counter fake news and social media propaganda.

The meeting also decided to take strong action against digital terrorists and tighten the noose around individuals involved in foreign social media propaganda.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif referred to the November 26 incident and clarified that no orders were given to fire on the protesters. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that dozens of workers were martyred in the November 26 incident.