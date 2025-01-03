Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM vows to tighten noose on foreign social media propaganda

Pm Vows To Tighten Noose On Foreign Social Media Propaganda

ISLAMABAD – The National Action Plan Apex Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, agreed to intensify efforts against foreign social media propaganda.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, chief ministers of all provinces, chief secretaries, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. Additionally, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, heads of intelligence agencies, and the DG FIA participated in the session.

The prime minister emphasised the political consensus’s importance and promoted a positive national narrative to address the country’s issues. The committee stressed the need for political stability to successfully implement the mission of national stability.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the army’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens and combating terrorism. Discussions were held regarding the reactivation of NACTA (National Counter Terrorism Authority) and the establishment of centers to identify threats. Briefings were also given on strategies to tackle terrorism, religious extremism, misinformation, and other related issues.

The Apex Committee members extensively discussed the country’s overall security situation and agreed to unite against the scourge of terrorism. The forum also agreed to vigorously combat all forms of extremism.

A report on security measures for the protection of foreigners, particularly Chinese nationals, was presented, with a commitment to further strengthen their security. The participants also recommended a tough stance against digital terrorism and agreed to tackle the spread of fake news and misinformation.

The committee pledged to move forward with a unified approach to ensure national security and economic stability. The sacrifices made by the armed forces in the war against terrorism were acknowledged.

The committee emphasized the need for cooperation between federal and provincial governments, as well as all institutions, to ensure the provision of necessary resources and equipment to security forces in the fight against terrorism. The importance of greater coordination between institutions was also highlighted.

The forum reaffirmed its commitment to securing federal and provincial capitals and decided that no one would be allowed to spread chaos under the guise of protests. Every tactic will be used to counter fake news and social media propaganda.

The meeting also decided to take strong action against digital terrorists and tighten the noose around individuals involved in foreign social media propaganda.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif referred to the November 26 incident and clarified that no orders were given to fire on the protesters. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that dozens of workers were martyred in the November 26 incident.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 3 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search